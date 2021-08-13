NZD/USD manages to hold onto 0.7000 following the previous session’s decline. US Dollar Index remains steady below 0.7300 on better-than-expected US employment data. NZD dollar maintains muted tone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD to nosedive towards 1.00 on substantial RBA and RBNZ divergence – Rabobank - August 13, 2021
- NZD/USD looks to extend losses beyond 0.7000 as risk sentiment deteriorates - August 13, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.7000 support confluence - August 12, 2021