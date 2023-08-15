In Tuesday’s session, the NZD/USD traded lower, mainly driven by China’s fragile economic situation. On the other hand, the USD, despite solid Retail Sales data, the USD trades weakly and consolidates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD loses ground following Chinese and American economic activity data - August 15, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Singapore Dollar (SGD) exchange rate history - August 15, 2023
- NZD/USD recovers some lost ground near 0.5980 following Chinese data - August 14, 2023