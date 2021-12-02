Lower interest rates may be a challenge but seasonality often delivers NZD strength in December, economists at ANZ Bank report. “The kiwi continues to fluctuate around 0.68 and seems to be well bid on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Lower interest rates to dampen a typical good month for the kiwi – ANZ - December 2, 2021
- NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6800, upside potential seems limited - December 2, 2021
- NZD/USD: Another drop to 0.6760 looks unlikely near term – UOB - December 2, 2021