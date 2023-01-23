NZD/USD renews intraday high as it extends the previous two-week uptrend. Firmer sentiment, mixed concerns surrounding Fed weigh on the US Dollar. Pre-Fed blackout, China-linked holidays could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD marches toward 0.6500 with eyes on New Zealand inflation, US Q4 GDP - January 22, 2023
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - January 22, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar to Lithuanian Litas Spot Exchange Rates for 2023 - January 22, 2023