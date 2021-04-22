NZD/USD may fall further on Friday after reports that US President Joe Biden’s tax plan will nearly double capital gains rates on the most wealthy Americans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD May Continue Lower as Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Plan Hammers Sentiment - April 22, 2021
- GBP/NZD Forecast: Pound to New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Struggles to Recover as ‘Kiwi’ Remains Strong - April 22, 2021
- NZD/USD: On the back foot below 0.7200 amid downbeat market sentiment - April 22, 2021