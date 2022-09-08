NZD/USD fell below 0.60 but has bounced. The pair may have formed a base but economists at ANZ Bank expect more volatility ahead. FX markets remain focussed on the Fed and global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD may have formed a base but makes sense to brace for volatility – ANZ - September 8, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears need validation from 0.6020 to refresh two-year low - September 8, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: 21-DMA defends buyers above 1.1100 - September 7, 2022