China flashed upbeat prints of NBS Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI for August, New Zealand’s ANZ sentiment numbers also improved. Market sentiment dwindles amid recession fears, hawkish Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Mildly bid around 0.6150 on upbeat China PMI, mixed NZ data ahead of US ADP, NFP - August 30, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 0.6100 horizontal support - August 30, 2022
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD bullish outlook with scope to target 1.6400 - August 30, 2022