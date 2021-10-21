According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could climb to the 0.7245 level in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rapid rise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Momentum remains strong and targets 0.7245 – UOB - October 21, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from key Fibonacci resistance amid overbought RSI - October 21, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Accumulation is occurring, bulls taking over - October 20, 2021