The direction of the NZD/USD into the close on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6864. The New Zealand Dollar is edging higher on Tuesday after posting a steep sell-off the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Momentum Shifted to Downside Early Tuesday - March 8, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends weakness, falters at 200-DMA resistance - March 8, 2022
- NZD/USD corrects further from YTD high, tests 0.6800 mark amid risk-off - March 8, 2022