NZD/USD marks an 11-month low, hovering around 0.5790 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair could reach November’s low during the session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD moves below 0.5800, aims to reach November’s low - October 26, 2023
- Market update: AUD/NZD and EUR/AUD might have similar trade set-ups; will ranges break? - October 25, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD steadies around 2.0900,good to buy on dips - October 25, 2023