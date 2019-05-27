NZD/USD moves sideways near mid-0.65s in choppy trading day

EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK …
