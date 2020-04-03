With risk under pressure, NZD/USD is struggling to cheer the slight improvement in the China data. China’s Services PMI remained below 50 in March, but printed well above February’s reading of 26.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: Muted reaction to China data, Friday’s close pivotal
With risk under pressure, NZD/USD is struggling to cheer the slight improvement in the China data. China’s Services PMI remained below 50 in March, but printed well above February’s reading of 26.