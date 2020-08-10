NZD/USD remains sidelined near 0.66 fter New Zealand Business Confidence data. Business Confidence dipped to -42.4% in August and Activity Outlook Deteriorated to -17%. Charts favor a pullback in Kiwi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Muted reaction to dismal New Zealand Business Confidence - August 9, 2020
- NZD/USD wilting as the greenback embarks on a come back ahead of RBNZ - August 9, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi throws up the best reversal signal of the session - August 7, 2020