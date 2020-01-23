NZD/USD extends the recovery gains as New Zealand’s Q4 CPI beat estimates. Market’s fear concerning China’s coronavirus, the trade war between the US and the EU and/or the US and the UK seem to cap …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD nears the weekly high of 0.6625 after New Zealand’s upbeat CPI
NZD/USD extends the recovery gains as New Zealand’s Q4 CPI beat estimates. Market’s fear concerning China’s coronavirus, the trade war between the US and the EU and/or the US and the UK seem to cap …