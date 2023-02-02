Strong upward momentum is likely to lead to further NZD strength even though the major resistance at 0.6575 is unlikely to come under threat today. Support is at 0.6495, followed by 0.6470.” Next 1-3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Next on the upside now comes 0.6575 – UOB - February 2, 2023
- NZD/USD is bullish for 2023, more upside after A-B-C pullback – Elliott Wave forecast - February 2, 2023
- NZD/USD options market signal turn most bullish in three weeks - February 2, 2023