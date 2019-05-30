The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street’s opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106. With the latest news …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: No response to New Zealand’s downward revision of budget surplus forecast
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street’s opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106. With the latest news …