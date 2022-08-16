NZD/USD is now expected to navigate within the 0.6300-0.6435 range in the next few weeks, note FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang. Key Quotes. 24-hour view …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD now moved into a consolidative range – UOB - August 16, 2022
- NZD/USD reversal targeting 0.6204 monthly support [Video] - August 16, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Dovish Tone From Fed Could Trigger Breakout Over .6319 - August 16, 2022