The Kiwi is lower. But analysts at ANZ Bank are not reading too much into it given how volatile markets have been of late. “Fears about the instability of the US banking system continue to linger, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: NZ’s remoteness to instability still makes it one of the “cleaner dirty shirts” – ANZ - March 21, 2023
- NZD/USD forecast as New Zealand’s trade surplus narrows - March 21, 2023
- NZD/USD: Further strength seems in the pipeline – UOB - March 21, 2023