NZD/USD drops 10 pips from session highs on weak New Zealand data. Risk sentiment sours as Mnuchin pulls the plug on US fiscal stimulus. NZD/USD has backed off from session highs with a continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Off highs as New Zealand’s consumer spending drops for 8th straight month - November 19, 2020
- NZD/USD moves in on the 0.6920 psychological level - November 19, 2020
- NZD/USD to see a larger correction below 0.68 – TDS - November 19, 2020