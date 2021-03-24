NZD/USD has bounced from lows in the 0.6950s but is struggling to reclaim the 0.7000 level amid a buoyant buck. The pair continues to feel the weight of this week’s housing announcement from the NZ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD off lows but still struggling to reclaim the key 0.7000 level - March 24, 2021
- NZD/USD: Head and shoulders points to more kiwi weakness - March 24, 2021
- Technical analysis: Will the NZD/USD quotes continue to decline? - March 24, 2021