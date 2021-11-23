NZD/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day on Tuesday. Weaker NZ Retail Sales data exerted pressure amid sustained USD buying. Acceptance below the 0.7000 mark further aggravated the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD off multi-week low, keeps the red below mid-0.6900s - November 23, 2021
- AUD/NZD rises ahead of Wed’s RBNZ rate decision - November 23, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD eyes fibo resistance after rallying off from 1.6072 - November 22, 2021