Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot In addition to the firmer data raising prospects of a Fed tapering announcement during the next week’s Federal Open Market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: On the back foot near two-week low under 0.7100 on firmer USD - September 16, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses - September 16, 2021
- FxWirePro : EUR/NZD trends higher, but faces potential pitfalls - September 16, 2021