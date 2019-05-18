NZD/USD: On the defensive despite uptick in NZ business PMI

New Zealand’s business PMI ticked higher in April but missed estimates. NZD/USD was rejected at key descending trendline on Thursday, courtesy of trade tensions and upbeat US data. Expansion in New …
