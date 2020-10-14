NZD/USD: On the rise but yet to beat newfound hurdle at 0.6670

NZD/USD gains 0.22% but is yet to beat resistance at 0.6670. The breakout may remain elusive due to risk-off moves in stocks. RBNZ’s Hawkesby says New Zealand’s economy needs continued support.
