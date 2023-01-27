The NZD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.6500 psychological mark and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses on Friday. The pair trades around the 0.6485-0.6480 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD once again struggles to find acceptance above 0.6500 amid modest USD strength - January 27, 2023
- NZD/USD traders get set for US PCE, eye the Fed as well as key NZ wages next week - January 26, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Get set for a volatility expansion - January 26, 2023