Risk was on in the closing session in the US on Friday which helped the antipodeans along. The equity markets in Europe and North America both ended higher with investors optimistic over US-China trad…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD opens on the front foot following strong pre FX market open retail sales data - February 24, 2019
- NZD remains above 68 US cents - February 24, 2019
- NZD remains above 68 US cents on US-China trade resolution hopes - February 24, 2019