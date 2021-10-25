NZD/USD oscillates around 0.7150 as NZ traders return from holiday

NZ markets resume trading after Labour Day holiday with light calendar in the Pacific. Second-tier US data, risk catalysts in focus ahead of Thursday’s US Q3 GDP. NZD/USD holds onto the immediate …
