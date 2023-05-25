The Kiwi dollar is holding firmly in red in early Thursday and extends steep fall into third straight day. Bears hit the lowest since mid-November on probe through key short-term support at 0.6084 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD outlook: Kiwi dollar at new multi-month low after sharp fall on dovish RBNZ - May 25, 2023
- NZD/USD could slip back to the 0.6045 level – UOB - May 25, 2023
- NZD/USD could recover once the dust settles – ANZ - May 25, 2023