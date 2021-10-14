The New Zealand Dollar is receiving strong inflows against the US Dollar as traders price in a more aggressive rate hike path for the RBNZ. Chinese FDI data is slated to drop in the coming days.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Outperforms as RBNZ Rate Bets Tighten, Business PMI Improves - October 14, 2021
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD heading towards 1,6400,good to sell on rally - October 14, 2021
- NZD/USD up 1%, rises to snap weekly fall - October 14, 2021