1956 GMT — NZD/USD falls back below 0.64 early on Monday, having hit levels not seen since August at the end of last week. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has one eye on next week’s FOMC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Pares Gains, FOMC Meeting Could Stoke Volatility - December 4, 2022
- NZD/AUD cross hits 0.94 for the first time since January - December 4, 2022
- Pound New Zealand Dollar 5-Day Forecast: GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Trades Erratically As NZ Data Disappoints - December 3, 2022