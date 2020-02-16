NZD/USD perky in early Asia as the US dollar could well give back territory in immediate sessions. RBNZ’s hawkish lean should remain supportive to the bird, much will depend on the developments in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD perky in early Asia as US dollar meets firm resistance, 0.6540s on bull’s radars - February 16, 2020
- AUD/NZD: Upside Potential Is Building - February 16, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Minor Strength Over .6455, Minor Weakness Under .6441 - February 16, 2020