NZD/USD pierces 0.7100 after upbeat New Zealand Q3 GDP

NZD/USD jumps over 15 pips as New Zealand economy fared better in the third quarter. NZ Q3 GDP grew past-13.5% QQ forecast, Q2 figures are also revised up. Kiwi bulls earlier cheered Fed-led drama, …
