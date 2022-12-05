US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI surprised to the upside, weighing on the NZD/USD. An absent New Zealand docket would keep the NZD leaning on investors’ mood. NZD/USD Price Analysis: Upward biased, but a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD plunges below 0.6400 and approaches 0.6300, spurred by upbeat US data - December 5, 2022
- NZD upside extinguished, reverses sharply from 64.4 USc - December 5, 2022
- NZD/USD: Test of the next key resistance at 0.6468/87 looks imminent – Credit Suisse - December 5, 2022