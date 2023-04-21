US Dollar benefits from upbeat Manufacturing and Services PMIs for April. Fed’s Harker signals the end of rate hikes, but Mester suggests higher rates are needed. NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD plunges more than 1%, hits 6-week low on improved US business activity - April 21, 2023
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD bulls undeterred, eyes 23.6%fib resistance - April 21, 2023
- NZD/USD dives to five-week low, further below mid-0.6100s - April 21, 2023