GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6874, up 0.0027 or +0.40%. The Kiwi jumped from a surprise retreat in the greenback as data showed U.S. annual inflation rose to a 40-year high in December, but met …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Poised for Breakout with .6961 – .7022 on Radar - January 13, 2022
- NZD/USD grinds higher even as risk reversal prints three-day uptrend - January 13, 2022
- NZD/USD faces the next resistance at 0.6885 – UOB - January 13, 2022