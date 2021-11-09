Economists at ANZ expect the NZD to enjoy the tailwind of rate hikes expected from the Reserve Bank of New Zeland (RBNZ). Treasury yields rose across the curve following hawkish commentary from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Potential to test the 0.7215 resistance – ANZ - November 9, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Justifies Monday’s bearish Doji near 0.7150 - November 8, 2021
- NZD/USD forecast as New Zealand retail sales rebound - November 8, 2021