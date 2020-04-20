NZD/USD bounces off intraday low after PBOC rate cut. The pair earlier failed to cheer NZ CPI data amid fresh risk aversion. US coronavirus numbers, challenges to the economic restart question the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Pressured above 0.6000 following PBOC rate decision, risk-off - April 19, 2020
- NZD/USD pops and drops after NZ CPI (Q1) beat forecasts - April 19, 2020
- What is seen on trading market in 2020 - April 19, 2020