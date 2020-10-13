NZD/USD remained mostly choppy around 0.6650 ahead of the recent drop to 0.6631 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair traders might have been finding it difficult to justify the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Pressured below 0.6650 amid mixed data at home, risk challenges - October 12, 2020
- US equities ramp up further. Weaker CNY post-PBoC policy change drags down NZD and AUD. Further upside pressure in NZGB yields - October 12, 2020
- NZD/USD ticks down to 0.6650 area, weighed by yuan’s sell-off - October 12, 2020