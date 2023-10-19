NZD price action looks weak, with lower lows and lower highs seen including a break below the September low. Looking ahead, the biggest risk seems to be a continuation of the ‘USD exceptionalism’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Price action looks weak – ANZ - October 19, 2023
- NZD/USD holds above the 0.5900 area following Chinese GDP data - October 18, 2023
- NZD/USD shedding chart space, testing 2023 lows for the year near 0.5850 - October 18, 2023