NZD/USD pokes the short-term key resistance while grinding higher around 0.6790 heading into Wednesday’s European session. The Kiwi pair carries the previous day’s bounce off a one-month-old ascending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: 0.6790-95 hurdle challenges further upside - January 19, 2022
- NZD/USD forms bearish flag pattern as NZ retail sales jump - January 19, 2022
- NZ-US rate spreads continue to push lower - January 18, 2022