NZD/USD bulls could be about to step in following an early Asian slide due to the trade deficit hitting a record high. This has seen the price take on a key support area and prior lows early doors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: A fade in the greenback opens risk of significant correction - August 18, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Flirts with 1.1070 hurdle on mixed NZ trade data - August 18, 2022
- NZD/SAR – New Zealand Dollar Saudi Riyal - August 18, 2022