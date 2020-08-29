NZD/USD Price Analysis: A start of new rally beyond 0.6650?

NZD/USD rises to the intraday high of 0.6660, up 0.30% on a day, during the early Friday’s trading. The kiwi pair closed beyond the monthly resistance line the previous day while flashing three-day …
