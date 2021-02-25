NZD/USD defies pullback from August 2017 top following its bounce off 0.7420. Weekly closing becomes the key for Kiwi bulls, ascending trend line from March 2020 offers key support. NZD/USD trims …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 41-month-old resistance above 0.7400 - February 25, 2021
- GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls look to a 50% mean reverison of daily candle - February 24, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a 50% reversion confluence of old support - February 24, 2021