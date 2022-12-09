NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh the daily high near 0.6410 during the four-day uptrend on early Friday. The Kiwi pair’s latest gains could be linked to China’s monthly inflation data, as well as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Approaches 0.6480 hurdle on overall positive China inflation report - December 8, 2022
- NZD/USD grinds near 0.6400 on mixed NZ data, focus locked on China/US statistics - December 8, 2022
- NZD/USD holds in positive territory ahead of key US events - December 8, 2022