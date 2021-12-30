NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6845, up 0.20% on a day during Thursday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair jumped the most in over a week the previous day while bouncing off 21-DMA.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Approaches three-week-old resistance near 0.6850 - December 29, 2021
- NZD/USD Aims Higher on Broad US Dollar Weakness Ahead of New Year - December 29, 2021
- NZD/USD reclaims the 0.6800 figure amid a mixed market mood - December 29, 2021