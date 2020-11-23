NZD/USD Price Analysis: At 23-month tops on NZ Retail Sales big beat, teasing key hurdle

NZD/USD extends its rally to hit the highest levels since December 2018 above 0.6950, as the bulls rejoice a big beat on New Zealand’s Retail Sales data. The NZ retail consumer spending jumped by 28% …
