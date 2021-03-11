Ther focus is now on the downside, monitoring for bearish conditions between 0.7200/50. As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to go again towards 0.72 area, the bulls have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish extension on the cards from between 0.7200/50 - March 10, 2021
- NZD/USD: Bulls flirt with weekly top around 0.7200 amid market optimism - March 10, 2021
- Soft US core CPI data supports bond and equity markets, softens USD. NZD touches 0,72 overnight. Dovish RBA yesterday helps drive NZ rates lower - March 10, 2021