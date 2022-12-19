NZD/USD is under pressure and bears expect a downside continuation from key resistance structure. A 15-minute price imbalance has shown up between 0.6365 and 0.6373 which could be mitigated and serve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attempt to take control at a key support structure at 0.6340 - December 19, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD propelled towards 1.6665 by upbeat German Ifo index, good to buy on dips - December 19, 2022
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported Near 1.90 - December 19, 2022