NZD/USD holds onto the previous day’s weakness, down 0.26% around an intraday low of 0.6787 amid early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood and mixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for monthly support below 0.6800 on mixed China data - January 16, 2022
- NZD/USD bears attack 0.6800 on USD rebound, firmer yields, China GDP eyed - January 16, 2022
- New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Rally Faces First Test - January 15, 2022