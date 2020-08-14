NZD/USD stays on the backfoot while probing the weekly bottom around 0.6525. Oversold RSI conditions, lingering MACD can probe the sellers near the short-term key support trend li …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears can catch a breather around three-week-old support line above 0.6500 - August 14, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout - August 13, 2020
- NZD/USD: Bears battle 0.6550 ahead of China data dump - August 13, 2020